Dad Gunned Down Near Rockville Trader Joe's 'Loved His Son More Than Anything,' Family Says

A young son will have to grow up without his father after he was gunned down in Maryland, leaving behind a stunned family.

Richard Ulysses Hernandez was found shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, in the 200 block of North Washington Street near Trader Joe's in the Rockville Town Center, police said.

Officers were initially called to investigate reports of someone lying in the roadway. Upon arrival, they found Hernandez suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The death was later ruled a homicide.

Now it is up to friends and loved ones to pick up the "devastated" family as they "try to process what happened," according to his sister.

"Richard was a beloved son, brother, father, and uncle. He loved his family deeply, and above all, he loved his son more than anything," Jenniffer Hernandez wrote in a GoFundMe tribute. "Our mother is now facing the unimaginable pain of losing her son, and all of us are grieving a loss that came far too soon."

Richard Hernandez

GoFundMe

Any funds raised through the campaignwill be used to help offset costs of the funeral, burial, and other expenses following the unexpected death.

"At the same time that we are mourning Richard, we are also facing the financial burden of arranging the funeral and burial he deserves," his sister explained.

"We urgently need to secure a funeral home so Richard can be retrieved from the medical examiner and we can begin the arrangements to bring him home and lay him to rest," Jenniffer Hernandez added.

The GoFundMe can be found here.

"Thank you for helping us honor Richard’s life and support our family as we lay our beloved brother to rest."