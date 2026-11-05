Tractor-Trailer Hauling 17K Pounds of Toilet Paper Hits Bridge On Hutch Parkway At Rye-CT Line

Drivers heading toward Connecticut on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County faced a lane closure after a truck struck a bridge on Thursday, Nov. 5, police said.

The incident happened at around 12:10 p.m. when a tractor-trailer struck the King Street bridge on the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway in Rye at the New York-Connecticut state line, according to Westchester County Police.

The right lane of the two-lane roadway was blocked near mile marker 18.9 on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 5, but has since reopened, according to 511NY traffic reports.

The trailer was severely damaged, police said, adding that the tractor-trailer had been hauling 17,000 pounds of toilet paper.

Police have not yet said if the driver faced any citations.