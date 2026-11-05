Amazon Prime Thriller Films In Kent, Causes Road Closures

A Putnam County town will be featured in scenes filmed for an upcoming Amazon Prime Video thriller starring two well-known actors.

The movie, "One Night Out," filmed in Kent on both Wednesday, Nov. 4, and Thursday, Nov. 5, Town Supervisor Jaime McGlasson confirmed to Daily Voice.

The production has prompted several road closures, with Kent Police warning motorists to expect delays while crews work in the area. According to the department, intermittent closures occurred along Farmers Mills Road between Miller Hill Road and Meads Court on Wednesday, and are expected to continue into Thursday.

Additionally, Route 301 between Hortontown Road and the Taconic State Parkway closed from midnight until 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, because of filming.

The movie, being produced by Amazon MGM Studios' Orion Pictures, will star Aldis Hodge and Wunmi Mosaku, according to an Oct. 8 report by Deadline.

The thriller follows a married couple struggling with problems in their relationship who decide to enjoy a rare night out, leaving their three children at home with a babysitter. Their evening takes a terrifying turn when they check their nanny camera and spot an unfamiliar person inside their home.

The couple must then race back and work together to save their children, Deadline reported.

The film will be directed by George Tillman Jr., whose previous credits include "The Hate U Give" and "Notorious."

Hodge is known for starring in the Prime Video crime drama Cross, based on James Patterson's novels, while Mosaku earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance in the 2025 horror film Sinners, Deadline reported.

According to Deadline, the movie will eventually be available on Prime Video. A release date has not yet been announced.