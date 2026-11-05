Garage Engulfed In Flames In 2-Alarm Blaze: Roxbury FD

A 2-alarm fire consumed a garage in Roxbury early Thursday morning, Nov. 5.

At 2 a.m., firefighters responded to a garage fire and a second alarm was promptly tolled, bringing additional fire and emergency personnel to the scene, the Roxbury Fire Department said.

Prior to the arrival of emergency personnel, all occupants were able to safely evacuate the residence, firefighters said. First-arriving fire crews encountered heavy fire conditions involving the garage and extending along the side of the residence, firefighters said. Members of the Roxbury Police Department assisted in rescuing pets from the structure, firefighters said.

Firefighters immediately initiated an aggressive interior and exterior fire attack and were able to quickly knock down the bulk of the fire, fire officials said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation with the Roxbury Fire Prevention Bureau, firefighters said.