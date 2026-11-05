Franklin Square Scammer Used 11 Fake Names To Swindle 15 Home Seekers And Take $61K: DA

A Long Island man used a variety of fake names while operating a year-long rental scam in New York City, authorities said.

Rajat Verma, 35, of Franklin Square, stole $61,625 from at least 15 victims looking for a home in the city’s ultra-competitive rental market, the Queens District Attorney’s office said Friday, Oct. 30.

Verma started his scheme by posing as a renter himself, giving small landlords in Queens and Brooklyn forged checks in exchange for keys to at least eight properties, investigators said.

While he had the keys — but before the checks bounced — Verma advertised the properties to others online, according to authorities.

His marks then signed phony leases and paid Verma deposits, only to later discover the homes were not available, prosecutors said. Some received keys to their new homes only to find out the keys did not work, and in one instance a victim learned another family was already living in the home, investigators said.

Verma used a variety of aliases for his scheme, according to the DA’s office, including: Rajvinder Kaur, Rajib “Raj” Sharma, Sammy Miah, Berihai “Barry” Padmanabhan, Barry Padmanabhan, Barry Padman, Bobby Gupta, Dave Mair, Ahmed Abbas, Samir, and Abbas Mithun.

Using the various names, he carried out the scheme from Sept. 23, 2022, to Nov. 24, 2023, investigators said. He was indicted Thursday, Oct. 29 on 40 counts:

First- and second-degree scheme to defraud

Second-degree possession of a forged instrument (seven counts)

Third-degree possession of stolen property (13 counts)

Third-degree grand larceny (12 counts)

First-degree identity theft (two counts)

Fourth-degree grand larceny (two counts)

Fourth-degree possession of stolen property (two counts)

Verma pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and was released on non-monetary conditions, according to online court records. His next appearance was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23.