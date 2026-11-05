Westchester's Only Republican County Legislator Trails Democrat — But Vote Count Continues

The only Republican on the Westchester County Board of Legislators could be on his way out, with his Democratic challenger holding a lead of nearly 1,000 votes as election officials continue counting thousands of ballots following widespread Election Day voting machine failures.

James Nolan, the Republican incumbent representing District 15, was trailing Democrat Kisha D. Skipper by 999 votes in unofficial results posted as of 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.

According to the Westchester County Board of Elections, Skipper had received 4,952 votes, or 55.57 percent, compared to 3,953 votes, or 44.36 percent, for Nolan. Another six votes were write-ins.

All 74 election districts were listed as reporting, but the results remain far from final. The Board of Elections warned that a significant number of emergency ballots cast during Tuesday's election had not yet been scanned or counted following widespread problems with voting machines.

"These results are unofficial and should not be considered final or certified," the board said in a message posted on their website listing the results so far.

In an update on Thursday morning, Nov. 5, Nolan said more than 12,000 votes still needed to be counted in the District 15 race, meaning the outcome could change significantly.

"Counting will resume at 10 a.m., and I will once again be in attendance throughout the entire day, closely monitoring the process," Nolan said.

Nolan, whose district includes portions of Yonkers, Bronxville, and Eastchester, said he would continue updating residents as the counting continued.

If Skipper ultimately wins, Democrats would hold every seat on the 17-member Westchester County Board of Legislators, eliminating the board's only Republican voice. The only other non-Democrat, Margaret Cunzio of the Conservative Party who represents District 3, also appears to have lost her race to Democrat challenger Michael Peppard.

The uncertainty follows major Election Day problems across Westchester on Tuesday, Nov. 3, when voting machines failed to accept paper ballots at numerous polling places. As Daily Voice previously reported, the New York State Board of Elections traced the problem to differences in election programming used by voting machines after an update was made.

Election officials responded by collecting ballots in designated emergency bags, which were transported under police supervision to the county's election facility in Ardsley. The Board of Elections began counting those ballots Wednesday morning under procedures established by a court-approved agreement.

The District 15 race also drew attention in the weeks before Election Day following a confrontation involving Skipper and Nolan's mother at a candidate forum in Yonkers on Wednesday, Oct. 21. As Daily Voice previously reported, the incident happened during a candidates' night at the Beczak Environmental Education Center, moderated by Yonkers Ledger political editor Phil Zisman.

According to Yonkers Police, the confrontation began as an argument between Skipper and a woman who had previously worked on her campaign staff. The dispute took place inside a restroom at the center and escalated into a physical altercation, police said.

During the confrontation, Nolan's mother, Donna Nolan, reportedly tried to intervene and suffered an abrasion to her lip, according to investigators. She was treated at a local hospital and released.

Responding officers separated those involved and detained one woman for further investigation. Police said the woman was taken to the department's Detective Division and later released without charges while the investigation continued.

The detained woman also received hospital treatment after complaining of pain from the incident, according to police. Although the department did not identify the detained woman by name, Skipper acknowledged in a Facebook video posted early Thursday, Oct. 22, that it was her.

Nolan, meanwhile, accused Skipper of physically attacking his mother after the argument with the other woman. He claimed his mother had attempted to calm the situation before becoming involved in the confrontation.

The allegations against Skipper have not resulted in any announced criminal charges.

For now, the outcome of the closely watched District 15 race remains undecided as election workers continue processing the remaining ballots. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.