'Today' Show Announces Co-Host Shakeup With Familiar Face In New Place

A familiar face is taking a permanent seat on “Today,” adding another morning to an already busy television schedule.

Carson Daly, 53, will become co-anchor of “Saturday Today” while keeping his weekday duties, NBC announced Thursday, Nov. 5.

His official debut is Saturday, Nov. 7, alongside co-anchor Laura Jarrett, feature anchor Joe Fryer, and meteorologist Angie Lassman. Daly has served as an interim Saturday co-anchor since September.

“I should just say, I’ve been very lucky to have a lot of TV gigs, but this one’s really special,” Daly said on “Today.” “At my age and at my stage of my career, to have an opportunity to come in and sit next to Laura and to learn and to get better at my job to be the best broadcaster that I can, it’s not something I take lightly.”

He fills the spot left by Peter Alexander, who departed NBC News in March after 22 years and now hosts at MS NOW.

The assignment gives Daly a six-day-a-week commitment to the morning franchise.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun on Saturday,” Daly said. “But most importantly, the best part about the gig, like here during the week — which I’ll still be here during the week — is getting to go to your place of employment with such high-quality human beings.

"We are a family, and the fact that I get to spend one more day in this building, six days a week, is an absolute honor.”

Born in Santa Monica, California, Daly once pursued professional golf before building a broadcasting career.

He rose to national prominence hosting MTV’s “TRL” and later spent 17 years hosting NBC’s “Last Call with Carson Daly.”

Daly joined “Today” in 2013 to lead its Orange Room digital and social media hub. He now delivers entertainment news through PopStart.

He has also hosted “The Voice” since 2011. NBC’s announcement notes that he will skip its celebrity-focused 31st season in 2027, but Daly has clarified that he remains a host of the show.

Daly and his wife, Siri, have four children.

Carson Daly becomes co-anchor of “Saturday Today” on Saturday, Nov. 7, joining Laura Jarrett while continuing his weekday duties.

NBC "Today" show

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