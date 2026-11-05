NJ Driver Killed After Trooper Uses PIT Maneuver In Wrong-Way Lehigh Valley Chase: Police

A New Jersey driver was killed after a Pennsylvania state trooper used a PIT maneuver during a wrong-way pursuit on Route 22, causing his pickup truck to overturn Wednesday night, Nov. 4, authorities announced.

Juan Diaz, 35, of Newark, was ejected from the truck in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County, and pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Muhlenberg at 10:52 p.m., Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a release issued Thursday, Nov. 5.

The pursuit began after a trooper stopped a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado on Route 22 East near mile marker 324.3 in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, at approximately 9:51 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

The driver initially stopped but then fled, prompting the trooper to pursue him, according to state police.

During the chase, Diaz began driving east in Route 22’s westbound lanes, police said.

The pursuing trooper used a Precision Immobilization Technique, commonly called a PIT maneuver, near mile marker 330.9 in Bethlehem Township. The pickup overturned into a grassy area, state police said.

The crash happened at approximately 10:12 p.m., according to the coroner.

Troopers immediately provided medical assistance before Bethlehem Township EMS transported Diaz to the hospital, police said.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday to help determine his cause of death, Buglio said.

The coroner’s office is seeking help locating Diaz’s family. He may also be known as Jose J. Diaz Sanchez, and his last known address was in Newark, according to the release.

Anyone with information about his identity, relatives, or next of kin is asked to call the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office at 610-782-3426 or email danielbuglio@lehighcounty.org.

Westbound Route 22 traffic was detoured onto Route 33 North during the investigation. The ramps from Route 33 North and South to Route 22 West were also closed. All traffic detours were lifted at approximately 5:25 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Major Case Team and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

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