Two Loaded Guns Seized, Two Arrested In Albany Home Raid: Cops

Loaded handguns were discovered inside an Albany home on Wednesday, Nov. 4, leading to two arrests, police said.

Tahiesha Smith, 39, and Syrie McDuffie, 18, were arrested following the search of an Albany residence on Dana Avenue near Robin Street, the Albany Police Department said.

Albany cops carried out multiple search warrants across Albany on Wednesday in an ongoing investigation, authorities said. In the search of the Dana Avenue home, cops found two loaded 9mm handguns, according to police.

Smith was charged with two counts each of second- and third-degree weapons possession, cops said. McDuffie was charged with two counts of criminal firearm possession and one count of third-degree weapons possession, officials said.

Both Smith and McDuffie were held in Albany County jail following their arraignments, police said. Smith’s next court date was set for Monday, Nov. 9, according to online records.