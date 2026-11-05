CVS Splitting Into 2 Companies: What To Know About Prescriptions, Health Insurance

CVS is planning to split its pharmacies and health insurance businesses into two separate companies.

The Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company announced the planned breakup in a news release on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The separation is expected to be completed in the first half of 2028.

The spinoff would create two independent companies called CVS Pharmacy and CVS Health. One would be focused on retail pharmacies, while the other would handle health insurance and other healthcare services.

CVS Pharmacy would operate the chain's roughly 9,000 retail pharmacies nationwide. It would also manage mail-order pharmacy services, MinuteClinic locations, virtual care, and the company's Health100 technology business.

Hartford, Connecticut-based health insurer Aetna would be part of CVS Health, along with CVS Caremark, CVS Specialty, Oak Street Health, and Signify Health. CVS acquired Aetna for roughly $70 billion in 2018.

CVS said the breakup wouldn't interrupt prescriptions, health insurance, and other services for customers.

"Our history is defined by proactively evolving to stay ahead of what's next in healthcare, and in today's environment, that means delivering more affordability, greater access, and a simpler experience," said CVS Health CEO David Joyner. "Over the last two years, we have made meaningful progress: we built a world-class leadership team, strengthened our financials, revitalized operations across the enterprise, and drove total shareholder return. From a position of strength, and a focus on the long term, we plan to create two focused companies to improve consumer engagement, affordability, and care coordination."

The planned split comes as CVS continues reshaping its retail business amid major changes in the pharmacy industry. Rite Aid went out of business in October 2025, while CVS and Walgreens have also closed hundreds of locations in recent years.

CVS has also started opening pharmacy-only stores, including several in the Northeast. The smaller locations focus on prescriptions, vaccinations, and pharmacist support instead of groceries, greeting cards, and other merchandise.

A pharmacy-only CVS location in Chicago.

CVS Health

Under the separation plan, Joyner would remain chairman and CEO of CVS Health. Current group president Prem Shah would become CEO of CVS Pharmacy.

CVS shareholders would receive shares in both companies once the separation is completed. The breakup still requires final approval from the company's board and other customary conditions.

The company previously considered a breakup in 2024 but decided against it, CNBC reported.