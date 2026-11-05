Motorcyclist Killed In Crash: Monroe Township PD

A 28-year-old Winslow man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Monroe Township Wednesday, Nov. 4, authorities said.

At:433 p.m., officers responded to New Brooklyn Road after a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 62-year-old Williamstown man attempted to make a left turn out of a driveway when it encroached a 2006 Honda CBR 600RR motorcycle's lane of travel, Monroe Township police said.

The motorcycle impacted the front of the Chevrolet, causing the motorcyclist to be ejected, police said. The motorcyclist, who was not identified by law enforcement, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to Jefferson Hospital-Washington Township for minor injuries, police said.. The collision remains under investigation, police said.