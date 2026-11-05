Drug Activity, Gambling Crackdown Leads To 19-Year-Old Caught With Cocaine In Poughkeepsie: PD

Four people were arrested during a crackdown on drug activity, illegal gambling, and other complaints along a busy area in Dutchess County — including a 19-year-old man caught with crack cocaine after a brief chase, police said.

The operation was conducted along the 300 block of Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie on Wednesday, Nov. 4, by both the city's police department and New York State Police Troop K.

According to Poughkeepsie Police, the crackdown followed numerous complaints from residents about drug activity, excessive noise, gambling, loitering, and other problems in the area. During the operation, officers witnessed drug activity, illegal gambling, and public urination, police said on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Four people were arrested for loitering, including Joshua Cornwall, 19, who police said tried to run from officers before being caught.

The department said Cornwall was also wanted on a warrant for felony third-degree criminal mischief.

When officers apprehended him, they found him in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, according to the department. In addition to the outstanding warrant, Cornwall was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a loitering violation.

He was processed and held pending arraignment.

The other three people arrested during the operation were charged with loitering violations and released with appearance tickets, police said. Their identities were not released.