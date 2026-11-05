Kimmarie Johnson Dies: 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actress, Former Pageant Winner

Kimmarie Johnson, whose career took her from Pennsylvania’s pageant stage to “Beverly Hills, 90210,” has died.

Johnson died Wednesday, Nov. 4, her niece, Rhonda Scott, told TMZ. The actress and model was 50.

Scott said Johnson suffered a cardiac event at her Los Angeles home on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Doctors diagnosed a heart aneurysm condition, according to Scott’s account to TMZ.

Her career included television appearances, movie roles, international modeling, and a skincare business.

Johnson had strong western Pennsylvania ties. In a Pittsburgh Jazz Network profile, she said she was born and raised in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh.

She earned an elementary education degree at California University of Pennsylvania and began modeling while in school. That work took her to New York before she returned to Pennsylvania and entered pageantry.

Johnson represented the state as Miss Pennsylvania USA in 1993 and competed in Miss USA, according to Pageant Update’s titleholder history.

In her profile, Johnson credited the national competition with attracting attention from managers and agents. Commercials, television work, and film roles followed.

Her screen credits included “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “V.I.P.,” the series starring Pamela Anderson. She also appeared in the 2000 comedy “Dude, Where’s My Car?”

Other film appearances included “Break a Leg,” “Gang Warz,” “Spanish Fly,” and “Shadow Fury."

Modeling remained another part of her career. In her Pittsburgh Jazz Network profile, Johnson described traveling internationally for runway work, including shows featuring Oscar de la Renta’s designs.

She later expanded into beauty entrepreneurship with SkinGlow by Kimmarie. The brand’s website dates the business to 2011 and lists products including shea butter and marula oil.

Actress and former pageant winner Kimmarie Johnson also launched a beauty brand.

Wikipedia/The Troubadour

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