Attacker Escapes After Shooting Albany Man In The Head, Police Say

A 32-year-old man was shot in the head in Albany on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 4, police said.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Second Avenue and W Van Vechten Street, the Albany Police Department said.

Shortly after officers responded to that scene, they received reports from Albany Medical Center about a 32-year-old man suffering from graze gunshot wounds to his head, police said. The man’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to authorities.

Investigators determined the man was shot at the Second Avenue scene, cops said. However, no suspects have been arrested or identified in the case.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.