Retired Cop From Poughkeepsie Stayed On Phone With Daughter Before Her Death In Murder-Suicide

A retired NYPD officer from Dutchess County said he spent 14 minutes on the phone with his daughter as her boyfriend held a gun to her head, desperately pleading for her life before hearing the shot that killed her.

Rudy Cantarini, of Poughkeepsie, described the horrifying final moments of his daughter, Andrea Cantarini, 37, who was killed in an apparent murder-suicide inside her Bronx apartment on Tuesday night, Nov. 3, the New York Post reported.

Andrea, a Brooklyn native and nurse at St. Barnabas Hospital, was allegedly shot in the head by her boyfriend, Juan Cornelio Diaz, 38, a US Customs and Border Protection officer stationed at JFK Airport, before he turned the gun on himself, the outlet reported.

“I was on the phone with her for 14 minutes…She was begging for her life,” Cantarini said in an interview with the Post outside his Poughkeepsie residence.

According to Cantarini, the ordeal began at 8:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, when Andrea called him and said Diaz was threatening her with a gun. The Post reported that Andrea told him, "He’s gonna kill me and he’s got a gun to my head."

Cantarini told the outlet that they both begged Diaz to let her go, but he would not listen. The deadly confrontation reportedly came after a disturbing incident earlier that morning, when Diaz had allegedly threatened Andrea with a gun while her daughter was outside the room, screaming and crying, the Post reported.

After this, Cantarini said his daughter drove up to his Poughkeepsie home to drop off her daughter before heading to work. While there, family members and coworkers urged her not to return to the apartment.

"Her mother begged her not to go back to the house. Two girls at work, her best friends, begged her not to go back there because what happened in the morning was irrational," Cantarini told the Post.

Despite this, Andrea returned to her Riverdale apartment after her shift, believing Diaz was at work. However, he was there waiting inside, according to her father's account.

Cantarini said Diaz trapped Andrea in a bedroom, prompting her desperate call for help. For 14 minutes, the retired officer pleaded with Diaz to let his daughter go.

"Please do not, do not kill her, Juan. It’s not too late, Juan. Just let her go. It’s not too late. Let her go," he recalled telling him. Eventually, he heard a gunshot — and then Diaz reportedly told him, "She's gone, Rudy."

Diaz then fatally shot himself, Cantarini told the Post.

NYPD officers later found both Andrea and Diaz dead inside the apartment on Blackstone Avenue with gunshot wounds to the head. A firearm was recovered at the scene, the Post reported.

"Those 14 minutes, it just keeps repeating over and over again in my head," Cantarini told the outlet, also adding he believed his daughter wanted to end her relationship with Diaz, who could not accept it.

In a heartbreaking Facebook post Wednesday night, Cantarini shared a tribute to his daughter and promised to care for her child.

"Our beautiful daughter, our hearts are ripped out. You were taken from us and we will NEVER be whole again. RIP my sweet girl 11/03/26. Mom and Dad love you for eternity," he wrote, adding, "I'm so, so sorry I wasn't there. I would have gladly traded places with you."

Click here for more from the NY Post.