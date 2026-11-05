Woman Struck And Killed By Lexus Crossing Hempstead Turnpike, Police Say

A 58-year-old woman who was killed in a car crash on Long Island on Wednesday night, Nov. 4 has been identified by police.

Nancy Servellon, 58, of Long Beach, was crossing Hempstead Turnpike near Clearmeadow Drive in East Meadow around 7 p.m. Wednesday when she was struck, the Nassau County Police Department said.

A 32-year-old woman driving westbound on Hempstead Turnpike in a 2014 Lexus hit Servellon, investigators said. Servellon was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Lexus remained at the scene, according to photos shared by John F. Scalesi Jr. on Facebook. An investigation into the crash is ongoing; a short stretch Hempstead Turnpike near the accident was closed for multiple hours Wednesday night.