Walmart Increasing Drone Deliveries To Hundreds Of New Locations: What To Know

Walmart is dramatically expanding its drone delivery service by adding hundreds of locations nationwide to compete with other rivals.

The retail giant is adding 300 drone delivery sites through a partnership with Zipline, Walmart announced in a news release on Thursday, Nov. 5. The expanded service claims that eligible shoppers can receive groceries, household essentials, and other products in as little as 30 minutes.

Walmart hasn't announced which cities or states will receive the new delivery sites. The company and Zipline currently operate 21 sites in Texas and Arkansas, Bloomberg reported.

Customers can order from tens of thousands of eligible items through Walmart's website or app.

"We see customers try drone delivery for the novelty and then continue to come back to it for the convenience when they need something in minutes," said Walmart senior vice president Greg Cathey. "Walmart's stores put us close to the communities we serve. With Zipline, we can build on that proximity and bring this fast delivery option to even more customers across the country."

The drones can reportedly carry packages weighing up to eight pounds and fly about 330 feet above the ground. The drones lower packages into customers' front yards, backyards, or driveways using a tether.

Walmart and Zipline have worked together since 2021, completing more than 2 million drone deliveries. Their new multi-year agreement also allows for more locations beyond the first 300 sites.

The expansion comes as Zipline continues to grow rapidly.

The California-based company recently raised $1.5 billion in funding, bringing its valuation to $21.5 billion, according to Bloomberg. Zipline plans to use the money to expand its manufacturing facility near San Francisco International Airport and hire more workers across the US.

The company also provides drone delivery services for restaurants and other businesses, including Chipotle and Uber. Zipline said it has completed more than 150 million miles of autonomous flights without a "major safety incident."

Walmart's expansion comes as retailers and delivery services like Amazon compete to get orders to customers faster. Walmart also operates drone deliveries through Wing, which is owned by Google's parent company Alphabet.

Qualifying shoppers will see drone delivery as an option through Walmart's website or app and can also place orders through Zipline's app.