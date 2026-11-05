Hershey Unwraps New Holiday Treats Inspired By Christmas Classics

The Hershey Company is unwrapping its holiday lineup with new Grinch-inspired chocolates, reindeer-shaped candy, and maple syrup-flavored popcorn.

Hershey unveiled its 2026 holiday lineup on Thursday, Nov. 5. The eastern Pennsylvania candy giant is introducing new seasonal treats from Hershey's Kisses, Reese's, Kit Kat, and SkinnyPop, along with several returning Christmas favorites.

The lineup is highlighted by new Hershey's Kisses Cindy-Lou Who Strawberry Sugar Cookie candies, inspired by Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." The limited-edition treats combine strawberry-flavored creme with crunchy sugar cookie pieces.

Here are some other new and returning holiday treats for 2026:

Hershey's Hugs Max the Dog: Milk chocolate centers wrapped in white creme, featuring foil designs inspired by the Grinch's loyal dog.

Milk chocolate centers wrapped in white creme, featuring foil designs inspired by the Grinch's loyal dog. Kit Kat Santa & Reindeer: A new reindeer-shaped chocolate joins the returning Santa-shaped treat, both featuring crispy wafers covered in milk chocolate.

A new reindeer-shaped chocolate joins the returning Santa-shaped treat, both featuring crispy wafers covered in milk chocolate. Reese's Reindeer Mix: A new sweet-and-salty snack combining chocolate-drizzled popcorn, Reese's baking chips, Reese's Mini Trees, and Reese's Pieces.

A new sweet-and-salty snack combining chocolate-drizzled popcorn, Reese's baking chips, Reese's Mini Trees, and Reese's Pieces. SkinnyPop Elf Maple Syrup Kettle Corn: New maple syrup-flavored popcorn inspired by Buddy the Elf from the Christmas movie "Elf."

New maple syrup-flavored popcorn inspired by Buddy the Elf from the Christmas movie "Elf." LesserEvil Himalayan Sweetness Popcorn: Sweet-and-salty popcorn sold in individually portioned bags.

Sweet-and-salty popcorn sold in individually portioned bags. Reese's Peanut Butter Trees: The popular holiday chocolates are returning, along with Reese's Mini Trees and a one-pound package of the miniature candies.

The popular holiday chocolates are returning, along with Reese's Mini Trees and a one-pound package of the miniature candies. Hershey's Kisses Snickerdoodle Cookie: Returning cinnamon-flavored white creme chocolates with crunchy cookie pieces.

Returning cinnamon-flavored white creme chocolates with crunchy cookie pieces. Kit Kat Peppermint Stick: Returning peppermint-flavored chocolate bars available in regular and snack sizes.

Returning peppermint-flavored chocolate bars available in regular and snack sizes. Hershey's Grinch Milk Chocolate Bars: Returning Grinch-themed chocolate bars sold in giftable six-packs.

According to research cited by Hershey, 78% of parents say recreating childhood holiday traditions is important, while 62% of parents with children younger than 18 have changed traditions to better fit their lifestyles.

"People are finding new ways to make holiday traditions fit their lives while holding onto the moments and favorites they love," said Samantha Siegal, Hershey's senior director of marketing. "Our holiday portfolio brings both together, pairing familiar favorites with playful flavors, new formats and sweet-and-salty choices for the way people gather, give and celebrate today."

Hershey is also launching a limited-edition holiday gift-wrapping kit inspired by the colorful foil used on its Kisses chocolates. The collection includes four wrapping paper designs in silver, red, green, and a custom Hershey's Kisses pattern, along with a decorative ribbon.

The gift-wrapping kits will go on sale at Hershey's online store at 9 a.m. on Cyber Monday, Nov. 30.