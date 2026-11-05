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Egg Harbor Township

Narcotics, Guns Leads To Teenager's Arrest: EHT PD

By Sam Barron,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qpl6c_1GnGyUUF00

A 19-year-old Egg Harbor Township resident was arrested and charged with drugs and  weapons offenses following a narcotics investigation on Wednesday, Nov. 4, authorities said.

Officers executed a search warrant that  resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of vape cartridges containing suspected THC oil, two firearms, one of which was equipped with an illegal silencer, and multiple large-capacity ammunition magazines, Egg Harbor Township police said.

Hebereli Mejia  was arrested and charged with multiple firearms and narcotics offense, police said.

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