Narcotics, Guns Leads To Teenager's Arrest: EHT PD

A 19-year-old Egg Harbor Township resident was arrested and charged with drugs and weapons offenses following a narcotics investigation on Wednesday, Nov. 4, authorities said.

Officers executed a search warrant that resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of vape cartridges containing suspected THC oil, two firearms, one of which was equipped with an illegal silencer, and multiple large-capacity ammunition magazines, Egg Harbor Township police said.

Hebereli Mejia was arrested and charged with multiple firearms and narcotics offense, police said.