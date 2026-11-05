Child Shoots Themselves While Dad Sleeps In Bridgeton: Prosecutor

A 32-year-old Bridgeton man was arrested and charged after a 3-year-old shot themselves on Wednesday, Nov. 4, authorities said.

At 2:57 a.m., Bridgeton police responded to East Avenue after Moses Molina and the child's mother were awoken by a gunshot, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. They found the 3-year-old child with a gunshot wound to the face. The firearm had been stored in a bag on the floor, Webb-McRae said.

The gun belonged to Molina, Webb-McRae said. He is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, Webb-McRae said.

The child is in critical but stable condition, Webb-McRae said.