Russell Brand Faces Prison After Rape, Sexual Assault Trial Involving Several Women

Russell Brand is facing prison after a jury delivered guilty verdicts in his closely watched sexual offenses trial.

The comedian, actor, and online personality, 51, was convicted in London of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, Nov. 5, according to multiple reports.

Jurors acquitted him of two other rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Brand was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on Monday, Nov. 9, CNN reported. Judge Joel Bennathan said the convictions would carry a substantial prison term.

The rape conviction involved a woman Brand met at one of his shows in west London in 2009.

The seven charges involved six women and allegations spanning 1999 to 2009, a period encompassing Brand’s rise from stand-up comedy to international fame.

During the trial, prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones argued that Brand exploited his celebrity status and disregarded women’s lack of consent, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Brand pleaded not guilty to all charges and testified in his defense. He acknowledged a highly promiscuous past but maintained that his sexual encounters were consensual, NBC News reported.

His defense team challenged the women’s accounts and argued that publicity surrounding a 2023 media investigation had influenced the allegations, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorized the initial charges in April 2025 after a Metropolitan Police investigation.

Those charges involved four women. Prosecutors authorized additional rape and sexual assault charges involving two more women in December 2025.

Brand became familiar to US audiences through films including “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Get Him to the Greek.” He later moved away from mainstream entertainment and built an online following discussing politics, wellness, and religion, NBC News reported.

A London jury has convicted comedian Russell Brand of serious sexual offenses.

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