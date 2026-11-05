Masked Suspects Spark Police Chase, Drop Knife In Nyack: Report

Reports of several masked individuals acting suspiciously in a Rockland County village led to a police chase that ended with one person in custody.

The incident happened near Franklin Street in Nyack on Wednesday, Nov. 4, when Orangetown Police responded to reports of suspicious activity involving several masked individuals, The Monsey Scoop reported.

When officers arrived, a chase followed, during which one of the suspects reportedly dropped a knife, according to the outlet.

Orangetown Police requested backup, bringing additional officers from the Clarkstown and Piermont police departments to the scene. Nyack EMS also responded, the outlet said.

One suspect was eventually caught and taken into custody, the outlet reported. Their name has not been made public.

More information was not immediately available.

Click here to view video from the scene posted by The Monsey Scoop.