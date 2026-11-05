DC Dad Called Out To Daughter's Boyfriend, Then Shot Him Dead When He Turned Around: Feds

Police thought the argument was over. Shortly after they left, a DC father grabbed a revolver, followed his daughter's boyfriend outside as he headed to work, and shot him dead.

Nearly a decade later, Wilbert Whitaker, 77, of Washington, DC, has been convicted of murdering Leo Hackett, 30, following a deadly confrontation in Northeast DC on April 30, 2016, according to federal prosecutors.

A jury found Whitaker guilty of second-degree murder while armed and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia announced.

The shooting unfolded in the 800 block of 21st Street Northeast, where Metropolitan Police Department officers had responded to a 911 call reporting a family disturbance.

When officers arrived, they learned that Whitaker and Hackett, who was dating Whitaker's daughter, had been arguing.

There were no visible injuries or reports of an assault, so officers left without making any arrests, prosecutors said.

But the confrontation wasn't over.

According to evidence presented at trial, Whitaker went into his bedroom, retrieved a .38 Special revolver, and loaded it.

Hackett, meanwhile, left the home to go to work.

Whitaker followed him outside.

As Hackett walked away, Whitaker called out to him. When the 30-year-old turned around, Whitaker fired twice, striking him once in the left side of his chest.

The gunshot wound proved fatal.

Whitaker was arrested at the scene that day but was released on May 16, 2016, following a preliminary hearing, according to prosecutors.

More than 10 years after Hackett's death, a jury convicted Whitaker on both charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced in January 2027.