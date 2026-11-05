Ballot Fraud: Stony Point GOP Official, 25, Arrested After Investigation Into Primary Election

A Republican Party official in Rockland County has been arrested on multiple felony charges after authorities said they received a complaint that a voter's ballot may have been cast without their knowledge.

Aidan Rowan, 25, of Stony Point, a member of the Stony Point Republican County Committee, surrendered to the Rockland County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Nov. 4, according to Sheriff Louis Falco III.

The arrest stems from allegations of ballot fraud during the June 23, 2026, Republican County Committee primary election in Stony Point, in which Rowan was a candidate.

"We received a complaint from both Commissioners of the Rockland County Board of Elections alleging that a voter’s ballot may have been cast without their knowledge. We followed the evidence where it led," Falco said.

According to Falco, investigators ultimately found enough evidence to charge Rowan but found no evidence that any other candidate, campaign, or elected official directed or participated in the alleged fraud. The investigation also did not support charges against anyone else.

After unsuccessful attempts to locate Rowan, Clarkstown Town Court issued a warrant for his arrest on Friday, Oct. 23. Rowan turned himself in on Nov. 4 and was charged with second-degree forgery, four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree tampering with public records, four counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, and two counts of first-degree making an apparently sworn false statement.

All of the charges are felonies.

Rowan was arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court and released on his own recognizance pending a future court date.

Falco said the investigation was conducted independently, without political interference.

"No one, of any political party or in any position, influenced when this investigation began, how it was conducted, or its outcome. We do not ask what political party someone belongs to. We conducted a thorough and independent investigation and filed charges based on the evidence," he said.

Falco continued, "Faith in elections is built one honest ballot at a time. The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting the integrity of our election system and will work with the District Attorney’s Office as this case proceeds."