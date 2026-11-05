Bergen County Supermarket Sells $847M Powerball Jackpot Ticket

Someone in New Jersey is waking up $847 million richer after a single Powerball ticket sold at a Bergen County Wegmans matched all six numbers in the Wednesday, Nov. 4 drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Wegmans Food Market at 100 Farm View in Montvale, New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday, Nov. 5.

The store will receive a $30,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, with State Treasurer Aaron Binder and New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey scheduled to present a ceremonial check at a 2 p.m. press conference Thursday.

The winning numbers were 15, 34, 41, 53, and 56, with a Powerball of 21. The Power Play multiplier was 2x.

The $847 million prize is the ninth-largest jackpot in Powerball history, lottery officials said.

The winner can choose between receiving the full $847 million through 30 payments over 29 years or taking a one-time cash payment of $363.1 million. Both amounts are before taxes.

The jackpot comes less than three months after a ticket sold in Illinois won $1.04 billion on Aug. 12.

The jackpot will reset to $20 million for the next drawing on Saturday, Nov. 7.