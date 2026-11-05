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Mt Olive Township

Reckless Driver Drove Drunk On Route 46: Mount Olive PD

By Sam Barron,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28alRs_1Gn9HUp800

A 32-year-old Budd Lake woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Budd Lake, authorities said.

At 2:35 a.m., officers observed a white Hyundai traveling from Sand Shore Road onto Route 46 fail to properly negotiate the turn or maintain its lane of travel, Mount Olive police said.

The vehicle was stopped near a 7-Eleven and the driver, Zelina Williams appeared to be impaired as officers detected the odor of alcohol on her, police said. Williams was arrested following field sobriety testing, police said.

She is charged with DWI and reckless driving, police said.

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