Innocent Lancaster Father Of 3 Killed For 'Street Justice'; PA Gang Members Get Life

Two Pennsylvania gang members who orchestrated what prosecutors called a "cold-blooded" execution of a father of three inside a Lancaster bar will spend the rest of their lives behind bars, authorities announced on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Jerbrell Westmoreland, 34, and Ziair Khyshawn Collymore, 26, both of Lancaster, were each sentenced to life in state prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 40 to 80 years, for the Nov. 28, 2022, killing of 29-year-old Luis Sanchez inside the Prince of Subs bar on South Prince Street, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

The killing was carried out as an act of "street justice" over an unrelated murder involving Sanchez's cousin — a man Sanchez did not even know, prosecutors said.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa described Westmoreland as the mastermind and Collymore as his "pawn" in a plot to retaliate for the March 2022 murder of Jatavis Scott by Sanchez's cousin, Tyler Wilson.

"They didn't care who they were killing," Ponessa told the court. "It just had to be in the newspaper."

A Gang-Related Execution

Evidence presented during the six-day trial in September established that both defendants were members of the Grape Street Crips gang.

A gang expert testified that Westmoreland held a "leadership or mentorship" role, while Collymore was considered a "foot soldier" expected to follow orders.

Surveillance footage from inside and outside Prince of Subs showed Westmoreland repeatedly using his cellphone as Sanchez sat at the bar, prosecutors said.

Collymore was also seen using his phone before approaching the bar, opening the door, and pulling a semiautomatic handgun from his jacket pocket.

He fired four shots, striking Sanchez in the face, chest, and leg.

Another man standing nearby was shot in the leg but survived.

The weapons were never recovered, although a firearms expert testified that handguns shown in social media videos and images recovered from the defendants' phones could have been the same weapon used in the killing.

A jury convicted both men of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, and attempted criminal homicide after approximately 40 minutes of deliberations.

Collymore was additionally convicted of carrying a firearm without a license and recklessly endangering another person.

'A Lifetime Of Grief'

Several members of Sanchez's family addressed Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker before sentencing.

Sanchez was remembered as a loving father of three, including a son who had not yet been born when he was murdered.

The mother of that child, now 3 years old, told the court her son knows his father only through photographs, videos, and memories shared by loved ones.

"I just don't understand how somebody can take someone's life like that," one of Sanchez's sisters told the court. "You went in there to kill."

An aunt urged the judge to consider the "permanent damage" inflicted on their family, describing their loss as a sentence of "a lifetime of grief."

Ponessa called Collymore "a monster" who viewed the killing as a "glorious moment" in his efforts to earn credibility among fellow gang members.

"He does not care," Ponessa said. "He does not care that he executed someone."

Reinaker described the shooting as "senseless" and expressed disbelief at the defendants' "coldness and callousness."

"It's hard to imagine people with such a lack of character or morality," the judge said.

Defendant Removed From Courtroom

Westmoreland maintained his innocence during sentencing and attempted to argue with Reinaker, claiming he had not committed the shooting and had not been given an opportunity to speak on his own behalf during the trial.

The judge ultimately ordered Westmoreland removed from the courtroom while imposing his sentence.

Westmoreland's attorney apologized to Sanchez's family and expressed hope that the sentencing would provide some closure.

Reinaker also praised Lancaster City Bureau of Police Detective Adam Flurry and fellow investigators for solving the case despite initially having no clear motive.

Both defendants were ordered to pay more than $5,600 each in restitution.

Westmoreland had been captured by US Marshals in Memphis, Tennessee, in March 2023, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Collymore was arrested at the Lancaster County Probation Office in February 2023.

The arrests followed a months-long investigation into the deadly shooting that initially left one man dead and another wounded, as Daily Voice reported at the time.