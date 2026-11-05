6 Dead, 7 Injured After Massive House Fire Breaks Out In NYC

A fast-moving house fire left six people dead and seven others injured in New York City, triggering a massive overnight emergency response.

The three-alarm blaze tore through a residential building in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood early Thursday morning, Nov. 5, according to multiple reports.

Crews responded to 58th Street near Seventh Avenue around 1:40 a.m. More than 230 fire and emergency medical personnel were called to the scene.

Firefighters arrived to find the first and second floors engulfed, CBS News reported. Heavy smoke and flames poured from the windows as the fire intensified.

Four people were found dead inside. Two others were rushed to a hospital in critical condition and later died, according to CBS News.

The victims’ identities had not been released.

Four other residents suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Three firefighters also sustained minor injuries while battling the blaze.

The fire spread to a neighboring building and caused the second floor and an interior staircase to collapse, CBS News reported. Whether the collapse prevented anyone from escaping had not been confirmed.

Crews needed nearly three hours to bring the fire under control. The American Red Cross was assisting displaced families with temporary shelter.

Investigators were still working to determine how the blaze began.

Two lithium-ion batteries discovered in the debris, according to ABC 7 New York. A fire marshal was investigating whether the battery sparked the blaze.

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