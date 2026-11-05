Flight Threats Trigger Flurry Of Diversions: What To Know

A wave of threats is derailing passenger flights, turning routine trips into security scares.

At least a dozen flights across Europe received bomb threats on Thursday, Nov. 5, prompting diversions, military escorts, and aircraft searches, according to multiple reports, including ABC News and BBC News.

Authorities reported no suspicious items were found aboard the affected aircraft, ABC News said. Some inspections were still underway.

One diversion involved Aer Lingus Flight EI402, which was traveling from Dublin to Rome when it landed at Évreux-Fauville Air Base in Normandy, France.

The French prime minister’s office confirmed the bomb threat, according to ABC News. Aer Lingus said the plane landed safely and that it was working to get passengers to their final destination.

Other threatened flights reached their scheduled destinations, sometimes with military assistance.

Italian Air Force fighter jets escorted a Finnair flight from Helsinki into Rome’s Fiumicino Airport, airport operator Aeroporti di Roma told BBC News. Another Finnair flight from Helsinki landed safely in Vienna.

Wizz Air told BBC News that two flights departing Milan were affected. A Warsaw-bound flight diverted to Vienna, while another landed safely in Bucharest, Romania, where teams inspected the aircraft.

Three Ryanair flights also landed safely in Bulgaria, ABC News reported. Flights from Copenhagen and Madrid reached Sofia, while a London flight bound for Sofia landed in Plovdiv, according to BBC News.

Czech police said searches found no explosives aboard four planes that landed in Prague. LOT Polish Airlines said it found no suspicious items after its Warsaw-to-Brussels flight landed as planned, BBC News reported.

The threats followed another wave earlier in the week that forced aircraft searches and diversions. No explosives were found on those planes, BBC News said.

UK Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander described the earlier incidents as malicious hoaxes, the outlet reported.

Thursday’s alerts nevertheless prompted another round of security checks across multiple countries, with some travelers landing far from their intended destinations.

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