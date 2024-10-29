Open in App
    Phoenixville Officer Arthur Scena Killed In Warminster Crash

    By Cecilia Levine,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0haJXa_0wQrLQjL00
    Art Scena  Photo Credit: Art Scena Facebook/Phoenixville PD

    Arthur "Art" Scena IV was killed in a car crash in Warminster Township, his department said.

    Phoenixville Mayor Peter Urscheler tells Daily Voice that Scena was coming home from the funeral of another member who had just passed away due to cancer.

    The accident happened at Street Road and St. David’s, just minutes from his home.

    "Art was a member of the Bullet’s Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club and often coordinated memorial rides and benefits for those who have died in the law enforcement family," the mayor said.

    Urscheler urged anyone looking to make a donation to his family to do so on this GoFundMe page, or make a check out as follows:

    Officer Arthur "Art" Scena Memorial Fund

    c/o Phoenixville Federal Bank and Trust

    PO box 1046

    Kimberton, PA 19442

    Born in Abington and was raised in Elkins Park, Scena graduated from Cheltenham High School, Montgomery County Community College, and attended the Montgomery County Police Academy in 2010.

    Prior to joining the Phoenixville Police Department in 2019, Scena worked as a correctional officer for the Montgomery County Prison and he worked as a police officer for the Philadelphia Housing Authority and the Chester City Police Department.

    He was apparently a member of multiple different motorcycle clubs in the area.

    He leaves behind a wife (Amanda), stepdaughter (Riley), and daughter (Reece).

    Tom Fuller
    18h ago
    RIP
    $tealthGh0$t
    1d ago
    R.I.P. bro gonna miss you 💔
