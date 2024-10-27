Open in App
    Winning Numbers For Saturday, Oct. 26 Powerball Drawing With Estimated $20M Jackpot

    By Zak Failla,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2csrZ5_0wNozdcE00

    The winning numbers have been announced for the Saturday, Oct. 26 Powerball drawing.

    The estimated jackpot is $20 million with a $9.5 million cash option after a player in Georgia won the jackpot on Wednesday.

    If no winner claims the top prize, the jackpot will continue to roll until the next drawing at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28.

    The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 08-12 - 40 - 45 - 51 with a Powerball of 15 and the Power Play was 2X .

    Lottery players have a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning a Powerball jackpot by matching all five balls plus the Powerball, according to officials. Prizes then range from $1 million to $4, which can be multiplied by the Power Play option.

