Luis Sanchez-Sagbay Facing Many Felonies From Wolcott Crash

Luis Sanchez-Sagbay Photo Credit: Wolcott Police Department

Luis Sanchez-Sagbay, of Bristol in Hartford County, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 23, and charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer, reckless driving, driving without insurance, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and improper use of a marker plate, Wolcott Police said.

The incident happened on Jan. 21, 2024, when an iPhone detection feature alerted officers to a possible crash at 254 Wolcott Road around 2:10 a.m. A car had left the road and slammed into a telephone pole.

When Wolcott Police arrived, they saw an uninvolved vehicle leaving the scene, but officers stopped it. They found a man in the backseat with serious injuries, authorities said.

Officers treated the man until paramedics arrived and took him to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries, police said. The man's name was not released.

After a lengthy investigation, police say they pieced together what happened that night.

Sanchez-Sagbay was behind the wheel when the car slammed into the telephone pole, authorities said. He also helped move the mortally injured passenger to the backseat of a friend's car after it arrived at the scene.

Sanchez-Sagbay lied to investigators about his involvement in the crash, police said.

A judge ordered him held on a $75,000 bail. He will appear in Superior Court in Waterbury on Nov. 13.

to follow Daily Voice Wolcott and receive free news updates.