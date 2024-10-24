Man Admits To NYC Man's Stabbing Death At Atlantic City Motel, Prosecutors Say

Julio Vazquez-Dones, 38, Atlantic City, NJ. Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

Julio Vazquez-Dones, 38, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Oct. 23 to first-degree aggravated manslaughter, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He was facing charges in the killing of 31-year-old Jewel Lonon from the Rosedale neighborhood of Queens.

Atlantic City police responded to a fight at the Red Carpet Inn at around 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Officers found Lonon suffering from stab wounds and he died from his injuries.

Officers detained several people for questioning after reviewing surveillance video. Investigators said a man wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts was seen chasing Lonon into the motel's parking lot before stabbing him.

Police said Vazquez-Dones confessed to stabbing Lonon several times after an argument. He also admitted to throwing away his clothes and weapon after the stabbing.

The plea deal called for Vazquez-Dones to spend 25 years in state prison. He would have to serve about 21 years and three months before being eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act.

Vazquez-Dones was scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday, Mar. 12, 2025.

