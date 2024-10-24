Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daily Voice

    Man Admits To NYC Man's Stabbing Death At Atlantic City Motel, Prosecutors Say

    By Chris Spiker,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YbaR9_0wKDfwHL00
    Julio Vazquez-Dones, 38, Atlantic City, NJ. Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

    Julio Vazquez-Dones, 38, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Oct. 23 to first-degree aggravated manslaughter, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He was facing charges in the killing of 31-year-old Jewel Lonon from the Rosedale neighborhood of Queens.

    Atlantic City police responded to a fight at the Red Carpet Inn at around 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Officers found Lonon suffering from stab wounds and he died from his injuries.

    Officers detained several people for questioning after reviewing surveillance video. Investigators said a man wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts was seen chasing Lonon into the motel's parking lot before stabbing him.

    Police said Vazquez-Dones confessed to stabbing Lonon several times after an argument. He also admitted to throwing away his clothes and weapon after the stabbing.

    The plea deal called for Vazquez-Dones to spend 25 years in state prison. He would have to serve about 21 years and three months before being eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act.

    Vazquez-Dones was scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday, Mar. 12, 2025.

    to follow Daily Voice Atlantic City and receive free news updates.

    Related Search

    Atlantic City crimeMurder caseViolent crimePrison sentencingJustice systemPublic safety

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post15 hours ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Atlantic Beach, Jax Beach voters to weigh charter questions in November
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily10 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; clean out your old drugs, save a life
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy