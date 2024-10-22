Tractor-Trailer Fire Shutters Part Of PA Turnpike: PennDOT

The smoke from the fire as it was seen on traffic cameras. Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT

The fire broke out in Upper Allen Township near mile marker 234.7 around 2:09 p.m., according to PennDOT's 511PA.

The turnpike is closed at the Gettysburg interchange.

There is a detour in place: Gettysburg Pike WB to Carlisle all traffic should take US 15 North to PA Rt. 581 West to Interstate 81 South to US 11 South — and then re-enter at the Carlisle Interchange 226/Old 16.

There is no word on any injuries or when the crash is expected to clear.

