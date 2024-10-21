Open in App
    Pizza Delivery Driver Carjacked By Juvenile Who Led Pursuit: Gloucester PD

    By Sam Barron,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zGOtH_0wGAxWS000

    A juvenile was arrested and charged with carjacking a pizza delivery driver on Sunday, Oct. 20 in Gloucester Township, authorities said.

    At 7:46 pm, officers received a report of a pizza delivery driver who was robbed, assaulted and had his vehicle stolen in the Millbridge Apartments complex in Gloucester Township, Gloucester Township police said.

    The suspect ordered a pizza from the 900 block of Millbridge Apartments and when the delivery driver approached the front porch, the suspect pretended to search his pockets for money to pay, then punched the victim in the head and jumped into his vehicle, police said.

    The victim gave chase, but the suspect fled in his vehicle, ultimately crashing into two vehicles in the apartment complex, police said.

    Officers arrived quickly and observed a suspect matching the provided description running through the woods in the area, police said. A foot pursuit ensued where officers observed the suspect was removing and throwing clothing, police said.

    A Pine Hill Police K-9 unit responded to assist with tracking, police said. The suspect was ultimately apprehended in the area of Emerson Court by Planet Fitness without further incident, police said. The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment, police said.

    The juvenile was charged with robbery, carjacking, motor vehicle theft, assault and resisting arrest. He was processed and remanded to the Camden County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    kid rogers
    1d ago
    But he is a good kid.
    James Kenney
    1d ago
    it's time the victims to start suing the perps!!!
    View all comments
