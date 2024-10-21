Abner Juarbe Gets 22+ Years For Killing Darnell Thompson: DA

Police lights Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Abner Juarbe, 19, was sentenced to serve 22 to 50 years in state prison, according to the district attorney's office.

Juarbe shot and killed 39-year-old Darnell Thompson on Thursday, March 23, 2023 in the 500 block of North Fourth Street in Allentown, the district attorney's office said. Juarbe shot Thompson during a fight between two teenage girls that occurred around 6:30 p.m.

Thompson, of 521 North Fourth Street in Allentown, died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide by the Lehigh County Coroner, according to the district attorney's office.

Less than 24 hours before the killing occurred, Juarbe stole a gun from a victim at a hotel in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, the district attorney's office said. That was on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Juarbe pleaded guilty to Third-Degree Murder, Robbery, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery on Thursday, Aug. 1, according to the district attorney's office.

