    Nutley Wrestling Community Embraces High School Grappler After Dad Marc DellaVolpe's Death

    By Cecilia Levine,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XaqIl_0wGAJZjp00
    Marc DellaVolope  Photo Credit: Marc DellaVolope Facebook

    DellaVolpe, 47, of Nutley, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 17.

    "He was very supportive of his son, Louis, and traveled all over the place [for his matches]," said 10-year Nutley youth wrestling coach Michael Blanchard.

    Blanchard's son is the same year as DellaVolpe's son, Louis, and the two have been wrestling together since first or second grade. They both just started as freshmen at Nutley High School, and DellaVolpe had been looking forward to the next four years of grappling.

    "This is going to be a tough start for Louis — his dad was his biggest fan," Blanchard said. "I know there will be a lot of people who will take Louis under his wing and fill that void — which is not possible."

    A GoFundMe for Louis, his sister, Cara, and their mom Jess, had raised more than $14,000 as of press time.

    Marc's brother-in-law, Michael Policastro, said on Facebook that he was "a very vibrant voice of anything sports.

    "He knew everything about anything from international soccer to youth wrestling, it was incredible. He was huge a sports fan, especially in the wrestling community.

    "Marc was wonderful father who took Louis all over the map to make sure he had every advantage in wrestling to train with the best to prepare for high school. Please keep my in-laws, wife and his family, especially Louis and Cara in your prayers. We will miss you dearly brother, but know that we will all be there for them."

    Dale Meyer said DellaVolpe was "one of the good ones."

    "Marc DellaVolpe you were a great friend and coach but mostly a great dad," he said. "Thanks for all the great memories of our boys practicing and competing as both teammates and opponents. You will truly be missed my friend, thoughts and prayers to all of Marc’s family and friends."

    Services are being handled by the Megaro Funeral Home. Click here for details.

