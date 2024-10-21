Open in App
    Woman On Sidewalk Killed As Driver Loses Control On Philly Street: Police

    By Merriell Moyer,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J1Adj_0wFr4xx900
    The 6600 block of Regent Street in Philadelphia. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Street View

    The woman was standing on a sidewalk in the 6600 block of Regent Street when the vehicle struck and killed her at 7:35 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

    A 30-year-old woman driving a Saturn SUV was attempting to back down a one-way street when she lost control of the vehicle, sending it into a tailspin, police explained.

    The SUV then hit the pedestrian who was fatally injured from the impact, according to police. She was pronounced dead by Philadelphia Fire Department medics at 7:40 a.m. The driver was uninjured.

    An investigation by the Crash Investigation Division is ongoing, police said. The Saturn SUV was towed by police so a safety check could be completed on the vehicle.

    Comments / 5
    Michael LaBrake
    2d ago
    God Bless her 🙏
    smhfolks
    2d ago
    Philly just need to sit TF down & have a reality check on everything that should be normal rip to another INNOCENT PHILLY RESIDENT SNUFFED OUT FOR NOTHING🙏🏾
