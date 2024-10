One Year Later, Search Continues For Daniel Lewis Edwards In St. Mary's County

Daniel Lewis Edwards Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff

On Sept. 20, 2023, Edwards left a job site in the Town Creek neighborhood and on Sunday, the sheriff's office issued a new alert as they continue to investigate his disappearance.

"The sheriff's office is reissuing this information in hopes that someone with new information right come forward to assist in resolving the case," they posted.

Edwards, 56, was described as being 5-foot-10 weighing approximately 170 pounds. His family reported him missing after they were unable to contact him, and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division later uncovered suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Anyone with information about Edwards or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Taylore Nauman by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 8109.

