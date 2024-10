Medford Man Accused Of Impaired Driving After Fatal Long Island Expressway Crash In Islandia

A local man has been accused of impaired driving after a fatal overnight crash on the Long Island Expressway.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in Islandia

He was driving a 2010 Honda on the westbound side near Exit 57, when he attempted to move from the center to the right lane and was struck from behind by a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle.

The motorcycle operator, who is not being identified pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

A passenger in the Honda was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore with non-life-threatening injuries. Mercado was not injured.

The driver of the Honda, Alan Mercado, age 67, of Medford, was charged with driving while ability impaired dy drugs. He will be held overnight for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852- 6555.

