    Rohith Gurumurthy Was Killed In Bridgeport Motorcycle Crash

    By Josh Lanier,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GUyRg_0wFqQBzb00
    Rohith Gurumurthy, of Bridgeport, was killed in a motorcycle crash along with a woman on Thursday, Oct. 17.  Photo Credit: GoFundMe

    Rohith Gurumurthy died around 1 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, when he crashed his motorcycle at 1080 Atlantic St. in Bridgeport. Zaveriya Shaikh, who was a passenger on the bike, was also killed in the crash, authorities said.

    Both Bridgeport residents died at the scene.

    Gurumurthy graduated this year from Sacred Heart University in Fairfield with a degree in health informatics and had big dreams for his life, a GoFundMe for his family said.

    "He worked hard to complete his education and had a bright future ahead of him," wrote Yogesh Katta, who created the fundraiser. "Despite his academic commitments, Rohith was always there for his friends, offering support, laughter, and kindness when it was needed most. He was the type of person who could brighten any room with his smile and easygoing nature."

    He also loved motorcycles. He rode a 2016 black Ducati Scrambler 800, which his family said matched his adventurous spirit and sense of freedom.

    Rohith touched countless lives with his compassion and friendship. His absence leaves an enormous void, but we will continue to honor his memory by supporting one another and his family. We invite you to join us in remembering Rohith and supporting his loved ones in this time of need. ... More than just his education or hobbies, Rohith was known for his warm heart, adventurous spirit, and deep connections with those around him.

    The GoFundMe has raised a little over $6,000 of its $40,000 goal as of Monday, Oct. 21.

    Carol Sinski
    1d ago
    ✝️🙏💙🙏🕊️
    JimKatana
    1d ago
    such a sad waste of a future life of a young man -- why didn't you be more careful and think about the loved ones who'll be mourning you...why does this have to happen when caution and care can extend your life??
