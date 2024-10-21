Driver, 29, Killed By BMW After Getting Out Of Disabled Car On AC Expressway In Hamilton: PD

Rich Harris Photo Credit: Rich Harris Facebook

Richard Harris' Chrysler 200 was in a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes at milepost 21.4 in Hamilton Township around 1:25 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

Harris, of Pleasantville, was then struck by a BMW X5 traveling east, Lebron said.

His loss was being mourned on Facebook hours later.

Harris died as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation.

