Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daily Voice

    Driver, 29, Killed By BMW After Getting Out Of Disabled Car On AC Expressway In Hamilton: PD

    By Cecilia Levine,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fuvPk_0wFqKCew00
    Rich Harris Photo Credit: Rich Harris Facebook

    Richard Harris' Chrysler 200 was in a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes at milepost 21.4 in Hamilton Township around 1:25 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

    Harris, of Pleasantville, was then struck by a BMW X5 traveling east, Lebron said.

    His loss was being mourned on Facebook hours later.

    Harris died as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation.

    to follow Daily Voice Mays Landing-Hamilton and receive free news updates.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    WhiteTearsYummy
    19h ago
    Damn. Life is so uncertain. You just never know... RIP.
    adebanke christelle vogt
    20h ago
    May he rest in peace
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    iPhone crash alert leads police to unmarred car in middle of the road with 2 teens fatally shot inside
    Law & Crime4 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    PSP: Shenandoah man, without license, wrecked car and fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Aristes man hit, injured by loose, large rock along highway
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    NJ hunter who set state record by killing 770-pound bear clawed with backlash: ‘They hope the next bear kills me’
    New York Post4 days ago
    Condemned S.C. inmate chooses to die by lethal injection
    WRDW-TV4 days ago
    How old is too old for trick-or-treating? Poll finds kids should stop at certain age
    6abc Action News2 hours ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent5 days ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Woman who fatally spiked boyfriend's sweet tea with antifreeze over non-existent $30 million inheritance is sentenced
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    Brothers killed in double murder-suicide trying to protect neighbor from irate boyfriend: police
    New York Post2 days ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent7 days ago
    Man fatally shot outside Bronx deli, suspect at large: police
    1010WINS1 day ago
    Two girls dead in NJ blaze after ‘playing with fire’ at birthday party: officials
    New York Post1 day ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
    Selena Gomez, who is worth $1.3 billion, called out over amount of money she gave a homeless man
    MarketRealist21 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Diddy Accused Of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl With Other Celebrity In Latest Wave Of Lawsuits
    HipHopDX.com1 day ago
    Woman falls to her death from luxury NYC high-rise: cops
    New York Post2 days ago
    2-year-old girl died after her mother’s fiance beat her for days until she lost consciousness and then refused to let the girl’s mother seek medical help; man arrested
    allnews102.com18 hours ago
    'He has been stealing from me': This Atlanta millionaire discovered her husband lied on their prenup, wiped out their savings and has stolen roughly $386K. Ramsey Show hosts are shocked
    moneywise.com8 days ago
    Alabama mother arrested, son kicked off ship after they allegedly slapped older passenger on MSC cruise
    New York Post7 days ago
    ‘Roots’ Star John Amos’ Deep and Bitter Regret He Took to Grave: He ‘Never Got Over’ Being Brutally Fired From ‘Good Times’
    RadarOnline5 days ago
    Large wildfire burning at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in NJ
    CBS Philly1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    “I did the same thing I always do.” 9-year-old boy struggling for his life after his drunk mother caused an accident while speeding and left her son critically injured at the scene; mother arrested
    thetransferportalcfb.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy