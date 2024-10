Two-Alarm Fire In Adelphi Apartment Building Sends Pair To Hospital

The scene of the early morning fire in Adelphi. Photo Credit: Prince George's County Fire/EMS via Twitter

Early on Friday morning, first responders from multiple agencies were called to the 1800 block of Metzerott Road in Adelphia, where there was a reported blaze that broke out in one of the units.

The incident was reported at around 5 a.m. on Oct. 18 and the fire was considered under control within an hour.

According to fire and EMS personnel, the fire was contained to the unit it originated in.

A pair of residents were taken by paramedics to the hospital to be evaluated and treated for undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

