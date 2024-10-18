Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daily Voice

    These Massachusetts Zip Codes Among Top 100 Most Expensive In US: New Rankings

    By Joe Lombardi,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sWMel_0wC6gy2E00
    Property Shark says it based the rankings on median sale prices based on closed home sales. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Makalu

    Property Shark says it based the rankings on median sale prices based on closed home sales.

    No. 33 Nantucket (02554) leads New England real estate at $2.9 million.

    Four other Massachusetts municipalities made the Top 100: No. 54 Boston (02108) at $2.5 million, No. 62 Wellesley Hills (02481) at $2.3 million, No. 79 Weston (02493) at $2.1 million, and No. 95 Waban (02468) at $1.95 million.

    The neighborhood of Riverside (zip code 06878) in Greenwich is No. 1 in Connecticut at $2.51 million for 53rd overall.

    Greenwich (06830) ranks 64th at $2.27 million.

    Old Greenwich (06870) checks in at No. 80 at $2.09 million.

    One other Connecticut municipality made the Top 100 -- No. 99 Darien (06820) at $1.92 million.

    New York has two zip codes in the Top 100.

    The Hamptons’ Sagaponack (zip code 11962) and Water Mill (11976) rank as No. 2 and No. 3 overall, respectively, with each just shy of $6 million, behind No. 1 Atherton, California, a San Francisco suburb.

    NYC remains the top city for expensive real estate, claiming six of the country’s top 100 zips with TriBeCa’s 10013 in the lead at No. 23 nationally.

    to follow Daily Voice Essex-Manchester by the Sea and receive free news updates.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Beloved Massachusetts Eatery Officially Named Best Steakhouse In The State
    WXKS Kiss 1083 days ago
    'Obscure' Massachusetts Destination Named Richest Town In The Entire State
    WXKS Kiss 1082 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    Retired DEA Agent Convicted of Conspiracy and Drug Distribution
    Tysonomo Multimedia9 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Florida voter registration
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Officials move closer to allowing public to carry concealed guns in Wyoming Capitol
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile20 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile20 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA5 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy