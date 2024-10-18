These Massachusetts Zip Codes Among Top 100 Most Expensive In US: New Rankings

Property Shark says it based the rankings on median sale prices based on closed home sales. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Makalu

No. 33 Nantucket (02554) leads New England real estate at $2.9 million.

Four other Massachusetts municipalities made the Top 100: No. 54 Boston (02108) at $2.5 million, No. 62 Wellesley Hills (02481) at $2.3 million, No. 79 Weston (02493) at $2.1 million, and No. 95 Waban (02468) at $1.95 million.

The neighborhood of Riverside (zip code 06878) in Greenwich is No. 1 in Connecticut at $2.51 million for 53rd overall.

Greenwich (06830) ranks 64th at $2.27 million.

Old Greenwich (06870) checks in at No. 80 at $2.09 million.

One other Connecticut municipality made the Top 100 -- No. 99 Darien (06820) at $1.92 million.

New York has two zip codes in the Top 100.

The Hamptons’ Sagaponack (zip code 11962) and Water Mill (11976) rank as No. 2 and No. 3 overall, respectively, with each just shy of $6 million, behind No. 1 Atherton, California, a San Francisco suburb.

NYC remains the top city for expensive real estate, claiming six of the country’s top 100 zips with TriBeCa’s 10013 in the lead at No. 23 nationally.

