    Cumberland Co. Prosecutor's Office Detective Killed In Bridgeton Home Invasion

    By Chris Spiker,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yaqox_0w94qBqD00

    A Cumberland County detective was shot and killed during a home invasion in Bridgeton, authorities said.

    Sgt. Monica Mosley, 51, died late at night on Tuesday, Oct. 15, the Bridgeton Police Department said in a news release. She was a member of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

    Bridgeton police were called to a report of several people kicking in the door of a home on the 600 block of Buckshutem Road at approximately 10:30 p.m. Officers found Sgt. Mosley had been shot and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The investigation led officers to Inspira Hospital and state troopers to Cooper University Hospital in Camden to detain someone with a gunshot wound for questioning. Police haven't identified the suspect.

    No arrests have been made in the case and no charges have been filed as of press time. State police and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office were helping Bridgeton police in the investigation.

    Gov. Phil Murphy said he was "outraged and heartbroken" by Sgt. Mosley's killing.

    "As a detective with the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, Sgt. Mosley served her community with distinction, working every day to ensure the safety and well-being of the people of Cumberland County," Gov. Murphy said. "This act of violence impacts our entire law enforcement community and all of New Jersey. Our thoughts and prayers are with all who knew and loved Sgt. Mosley. May she rest in peace."

    Sgt. Mosley began her career with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office as a paralegal specialist in 2006. She became a detective in 2009, serving in the office's trial teams, special victims, and community justice units.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWRB9_0w94qBqD00

    Cumberland County (NJ) Prosecutor's Office Sgt. Monica Mosley, 51, was killed in a home invasion in Bridgeton, NJ, on October 15, 2024.

    Facebook - Bridgeton Police Department, NJ (left) and Facebook - Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, NJ (center and right)

    She was also assigned as the supervisor for the office's internal affairs unit.

    "Sergeant Mosley was a constant friend and role model for all those with whom she served and led in the law enforcement community throughout Cumberland County and beyond," county prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement. "She will be missed more than words can detail, but she will never be forgotten by her CCPO family.

    "We are resolute in making sure that Monica is remembered for who she was, how she lived, and how she touched each of our lives."

    Attorney General Matthew Platkin released a statement mourning Sgt. Mosley's death.

    "Each of us should be able to feel safe in our homes, and when that safety is broken, it impacts us all," said Platkin. "While the investigation is still ongoing, we offer our sincerest condolences to her family, friends, and fellow officers who worked closely with her every day.

    "Sgt. Mosley was a dedicated public servant, known for her commitment to justice and her devotion to her community. We will always be grateful for her service."

    Bridgeton police Chief Michael Gaimari said he knew Sgt. Mosley for nearly her entire career.

    "All of law enforcement feels the loss deeply, but our hearts go out to her family and friends including those that worked with her daily," Chief Gaimari said in a statement. "It’s truly devastating!"

    The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office is located in Bridgeton.

    Anyone with information about the case should call the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or send an anonymous tip online to CMCPO.tips or BPD.tips .

