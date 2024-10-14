Open in App
    New Tropical System In Atlantic Being Watched By Forecasters

    By Joe Lombardi,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wuokA_0w60Hpjl00
    A look at the system in the eastern Atlantic and its projected westward path this week. Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center

    It's located a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands in West Africa.

    "This system is forecast to move generally westward to west-southwestward," according to the National Hurricane Center, "and environmental conditions could become more favorable for gradual development by the middle to latter part of this week.

    "A tropical depression could form as the system begins moving west-northwestward and approaches or moves near the Leeward Islands by the end of this week."

    The next named storms will be called Nadine and Oscar.

    The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season runs through Saturday, Nov. 30.

    Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

