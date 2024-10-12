Murderer, Rangel Vangas, Charged For Randy Zink, Tammy Quiel

The pair allegedly killed by a convicted murderer has been identified by the York County Coroner, according to a release on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Randy Zink, 66, and Tammy Quiel, 56, both of the 3200 block of Eastern Boulevard in Springettsbury Township were found dead at the home they shared with Rangel Vangas, 53, most recently of York but previously of Philadelphia, according to the coroner's updated release.

Vangas was arrested on the scene of the double slaying and charged with two counts of Criminal Homicide, Springettsbury Township police detailed in a separate release, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

Vangas is a convicted murderer, according to state and federal court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

When the assaulted pair were found, life-saving measures were attempted, but "they were not able to be saved, and both died at the scene," the police said.

"Deputy Coroner Molly York responded to the scene to investigate and certify the deaths," as stated in the coroner's release. "The residence was a boarding house-style structure where the two tenants reportedly lived with other tenants."

Following autopsies at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, more details were released: Quiel's cause of death was Multiple Injuries, including Blunt Force Trauma; Zink's was Blunt Force Trauma; both of the manners were Homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about these killings is incident is asked to contact the Springettsbury Township Police at 717-757-3525 or the lead investigator, Det. Tessa Miller, at tessa.miller@springettsbury.com

Randy Zink was a York native who attended William Penn Senior High School, according to his social media. He worked in construction as a member of Ironworkers Local Union No 399.

His community has been sharing about its sudden loss on social media.

One mourner wrote: "I will always cherish and respect you as the most genuine and authentic man I have ever known. The world has lost a good man. I pray that the people who took your life will be brought to justice."

His funeral arrangements have not been released at the time of publishing but will be handled by Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc. They are also handling Tammy Quiel's arrangements.

Additional information about Tammy's life was unavailable at the time of publishing. Her family is invited to share details and photos with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

