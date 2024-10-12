Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daily Voice

    Murderer, Rangel Vangas, Charged For Randy Zink, Tammy Quiel

    By Jillian Pikora,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ujIk9_0w4gBU3l00

    The pair allegedly killed by a convicted murderer has been identified by the York County Coroner, according to a release on Thursday, Oct. 10.

    Randy Zink, 66, and Tammy Quiel, 56, both of the 3200 block of Eastern Boulevard in Springettsbury Township were found dead at the home they shared with Rangel Vangas, 53, most recently of York but previously of Philadelphia, according to the coroner's updated release.

    Vangas was arrested on the scene of the double slaying and charged with two counts of Criminal Homicide, Springettsbury Township police detailed in a separate release, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

    Vangas is a convicted murderer, according to state and federal court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

    When the assaulted pair were found, life-saving measures were attempted, but "they were not able to be saved, and both died at the scene," the police said.

    "Deputy Coroner Molly York responded to the scene to investigate and certify the deaths," as stated in the coroner's release. "The residence was a boarding house-style structure where the two tenants reportedly lived with other tenants."

    Following autopsies at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, more details were released: Quiel's cause of death was Multiple Injuries, including Blunt Force Trauma; Zink's was Blunt Force Trauma; both of the manners were Homicide.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information about these killings is incident is asked to contact the Springettsbury Township Police at 717-757-3525 or the lead investigator, Det. Tessa Miller, at tessa.miller@springettsbury.com

    Randy Zink was a York native who attended William Penn Senior High School, according to his social media. He worked in construction as a member of Ironworkers Local Union No 399.

    His community has been sharing about its sudden loss on social media.

    One mourner wrote: "I will always cherish and respect you as the most genuine and authentic man I have ever known. The world has lost a good man. I pray that the people who took your life will be brought to justice."

    His funeral arrangements have not been released at the time of publishing but will be handled by Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc. They are also handling Tammy Quiel's arrangements.

    Additional information about Tammy's life was unavailable at the time of publishing. Her family is invited to share details and photos with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

    to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Ashley Marie
    1d ago
    He look like he in the mafia or a pimp!
    Joneses
    1d ago
    RIP
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    11 hospitalized after eating wild mushrooms
    WHIO Dayton1 day ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail4 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    This is the scariest movie Pennsylvanians have seen, according to poll
    CBS Pittsburgh3 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady6 hours ago
    Popular Pennsylvania Eatery Named 'Most Unusual Restaurant' In The State
    iheart.com5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back To Pennsylvania
    102.5 WDVE3 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    This Pennsylvania county may decide the 2024 presidential race
    CNN2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Is this the best Hamburger in Illinos?
    Chicago Food King22 days ago
    Meet The Energetic & Cuddly Puppy Found Abandoned Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney25 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard12 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy