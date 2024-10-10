Open in App
    Stony Point Mother Nabbed For Beating Kids With Foam Baseball Bat, Police Say

    By Kathy Reakes,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RzY4N_0w1hkiZu00
    A Stony Point mother has been charged with allegedly beating two of her children with a foam baseball bat, causing injuries.  Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra

    The incident occurred in Rockland County around 2:20 a.m., Monday, Oct. 7, in Stony Point.

    According to Lt. Daniel Schoales of the Stony Point Police, officers responded to Nyack Hospital to investigate a domestic incident.

    The investigation revealed that two juveniles revealed that their mother, Kimberly Rivas, age 33, of Stony, had used a foam baseball bat to strike both juveniles several times, causing injuries, Schoales said.

    Rivas was arrested and charged with:

    • Assault - 2 counts
    • Endangering the welfare of a child - 2 counts
    • Possession of a weapon - 2 counts
    • Harassment - 2 counts

    She was released on her own recognizance with a return date of Thursday, Oct. 17.

    Rivas was also issued a stay-away order, and state Child Protective Service was notified.

    This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

    Comments / 10
    Karen Murphy
    22h ago
    I have seen some of those "foam" bats, and they are pretty heavy, and they resemble softball bats in shape. Those are for the whiffe balls , and to take one of them and beat a small child with it, especially if it's on their head or face, that's terrible! and at 2:30 in the morning while they were most likely sleeping? Come on!!
    Michele Riley
    1d ago
    a foam bat at 2 am..sounds like some buttons were being pushed and mom had enough...come on a foam bat is not exactly a killing machine..kids today are taught to call 911 if they are even yelled at!!! child probably/may have got injured falling and blaming mom for the foam assault..im not defending "beating" children but I can't believe anyone hasn't hit their child one time or another, it hurts more then a foam bat
