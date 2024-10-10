Stony Point Mother Nabbed For Beating Kids With Foam Baseball Bat, Police Say

A Stony Point mother has been charged with allegedly beating two of her children with a foam baseball bat, causing injuries. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra

The incident occurred in Rockland County around 2:20 a.m., Monday, Oct. 7, in Stony Point.

According to Lt. Daniel Schoales of the Stony Point Police, officers responded to Nyack Hospital to investigate a domestic incident.

The investigation revealed that two juveniles revealed that their mother, Kimberly Rivas, age 33, of Stony, had used a foam baseball bat to strike both juveniles several times, causing injuries, Schoales said.

Rivas was arrested and charged with:

Assault - 2 counts

Endangering the welfare of a child - 2 counts

Possession of a weapon - 2 counts

Harassment - 2 counts

She was released on her own recognizance with a return date of Thursday, Oct. 17.

Rivas was also issued a stay-away order, and state Child Protective Service was notified.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

