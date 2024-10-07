Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daily Voice

    Mount Vernon's Sean Combs' Mom Calls Allegations Against Him 'Lies': Report

    By Ben Crnic,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nM1Le_0vxsqjgy00
    Sean Combs. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Reckless Dream Photography

    Combs's mother, Janice Small Combs, released a statement defending her son, who was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 17 on a three-count indictment accusing him of running a criminal enterprise that involved sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, BBC reported on Monday, Oct. 7.

    "It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies," Small Combs said, adding that her son, a 54-year-old New York City native who grew up in Westchester County's Mount Vernon, has "made mistakes in the past, as we all have," according to BBC.

    The outlet also added that Small Combs specifically addressed one incident involving Diddy's partner Cassie Ventura, who accused him of rape and physical abuse in a lawsuit filed in November 2023 that was settled within a day. In May 2024, a video leaked depicting Combs allegedly attacking his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016.

    "My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel’s surveillance showed otherwise," Small Combs said, adding that she was "not here to portray my son as perfect because he is not."

    "Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or is too complicated to be believed...This is why I believe my son’s civil legal team opted to settle the ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit instead of contesting it until the end, resulting in a ricochet effect as the federal government used this decision against my son by interpreting it as an admission of guilt," BBC reported Small Combs as saying in her statement.

    Diddy previously apologized for his actions in the leaked video in an Instagram post on Sunday, May 19, writing that he had hit "rock bottom," and that his behavior was "inexcusable."

    To conclude her statement, Combs' mother said one lie did not mean her son was guilty of all accusations against him and claimed his accusers may be motivated by money.

    The statement comes a week after Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee announced that he is currently representing 120 people with various allegations against Combs occurring over two decades, according to NBC.

    These include sexual assault or rape; facilitated sex with a controlled substance; dissemination of video recordings; and even the sexual abuse of minors, the outlet said.

    Combs also must fight against a federal indictment accusing him of forcing women to engage in frequent days-long sexual activity with male commercial sex workers that he referred to as "Freak Offs." To make sure his victims participated in these "Freak Offs," Combs would use violence and intimidation to leverage his power over them, federal officials said.

    Combs will next appear in court on Wednesday, Oct. 9, according to BBC. He has been denied bail by prosecutors, who argue he poses a risk to the upcoming trial, the outlet added.

    to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    jade
    1d ago
    Sorry tapes don't lie
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Lawyer for Diddy child accuser vows to out famous accomplices 'we all know'
    Fox News4 days ago
    Diddy Investigation: Former NYPD Detective Alleges That Mogul Could Expose Celebrity Friends
    hotnewhiphop.com3 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Bobby Shmurda Alleges JAY-Z And Roc Nation Are Fueling Allegations Surrounding Meek Mill And Diddy's Sexuality
    hotnewhiphop.com1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Diddy's Mom Janice Combs Weighs In On Son's Legal Woes, Says He's Not A Monster
    TMZ2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Melania Trump Opens Up About Whether Barron Is ‘Autistic’ in Memoir
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio23 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Whew! Jussie Smollett Says He’s Spent $3M Fighting Chicago Hoax Case: “I Don’t Want to Have a Felony on My Record for Something I Didn’t Do”
    Hollywood Unlocked1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Florida Property Owner Faces Foreclosure Auction After $17.3 Million Court Defeat
    Akeena12 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 30 Months for Selling Machine Gun Conversion Devices
    Tysonomo Multimedia20 hours ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy