Alexandria Man Assaulted Arresting Officers In Arlington, Tried To Bite One, Police Say

It took a small army to apprehend an Alexandria man who took the fight to officers during a dispute in Arlington, police say.

Travis Singleton, 45, tried to take a bite out of members of the Arlington Police Department on Sunday night following a strange scene that played out during the investigation into a reported suspicious vehicle.

Officers were called at around 6 p.m. on Oct. 6 to the 3500 block of 22nd Street South, where there were calls regarding an erratic driver who got out of the vehicle and left it running in the roadway.

A responding officer found Singleton walking away from the vehicle and demanded he stop, though he ignored him and kept walking away, at one point taking out a lighter and sparking it in the officer's face.

Additional officers were called to the scene, and when they attempted to take Singleton into custody, he remained non-compliant, resisted his arrest and began grabbing officers until additional backup arrived to subdue him.

During a subsequent search, drugs were recovered, police say.

Singleton was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation, where he continued to be combative and attempted to bite an officer, according to a spokesperson from the Arlington Police Department.

Singleton was arrested and charged with:

Attempted malicious wounding of law enforcement;

Two counts of assault on police;

Obstruction of justice;

Driving under the influence.

No details about his next court appearance have been released by the police.

